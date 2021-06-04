Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate Defenders Threatened, Struggle to Make Their Voices Heard

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Residents and environmental activists on Lamu island, Kenya, protest the proposed Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia (LAPSSET) project on March 1, 2012. © 2012 Reuters/Joseph Okanga At this month’s virtual climate negotiations several United Nations officials and governments highlighted the importance of civil society participation in climate action. Yet at the summit’s plenary session, time ran out before civil society representatives got their turn at the mic. While their exclusion may have been merely the result of poor planning, it is symptomatic of ongoing obstacles—both…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why many Canadians don’t seem to care about the lasting effects of residential schools
~ Global Voices’ top stories on biodiversity, as the planet observes World Environment Day
~ Uganda urged to free two journalist held since last week on libel charges
~ Parkinson's disease: we don't have a cure yet but treatments have come a long way
~ Canada's hypocrisy: Recognizing genocide except its own against Indigenous peoples
~ Nigerian government suspends Twitter after controversy over president's deleted tweet threatening violence
~ Global Voices’ top stories on biodiversity, as the planet observes World Environment Day,
~ Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here's why that's exciting
~ Naomi Osaka isn't the only elite athlete to struggle with mental health – here's how sport should move forward
~ Uncovering the similarities between the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill and British colonial laws in Egypt
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter