Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parkinson's disease: we don't have a cure yet but treatments have come a long way

By Chrystalina Antoniades, Associate Professor of Neuroscience, University of Oxford
Bastiaan Bloem, Professor of Neurology, Radboud University
Salil Patel, NIHR academic clinical fellow and incoming PhD student, University of Oxford
Share this article
British broadcaster Jeremy Paxman has revealed he is one of more than 10 million people living with Parkinson’s disease worldwide. It is the fastest growing neurological condition in terms of diagnosis and cases that lead to disability…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Uganda urged to free two journalist held since last week on libel charges
~ Canada's hypocrisy: Recognizing genocide except its own against Indigenous peoples
~ Nigerian government suspends Twitter after controversy over president's deleted tweet threatening violence
~ Global Voices’ top stories on biodiversity, as the planet observes World Environment Day,
~ Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here's why that's exciting
~ Naomi Osaka isn't the only elite athlete to struggle with mental health – here's how sport should move forward
~ Uncovering the similarities between the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill and British colonial laws in Egypt
~ It's far too easy for abusers to exploit smart toys and trackers
~ Bitcoin: China's crackdown isn't enough – only a global effort can stop crypto's monstrous energy demand
~ The Hekking Mona Lisa – where the value of a painting, even a very good copy, lies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter