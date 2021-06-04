Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada's hypocrisy: Recognizing genocide except its own against Indigenous peoples

By David MacDonald, Professor of Political Science, University of Guelph
Canada has officially recognized eight genocides that have happened around the world. It has not done the same for its own treatment of Indigenous children who they sent to Indian Residential Schools.


© The Conversation


