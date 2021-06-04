Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uncovering the similarities between the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill and British colonial laws in Egypt

By Alice Ella Finden, PhD researcher, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
As the government cracks down on the right to protest, we should remind ourselves of similarities between new legislation and older legacies of imperialism.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigerian government suspends Twitter after controversy over president's deleted tweet threatening violence
~ Global Voices’ top stories on biodiversity, as the planet observes World Environment Day,
~ Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here's why that's exciting
~ Naomi Osaka isn't the only elite athlete to struggle with mental health – here's how sport should move forward
~ It's far too easy for abusers to exploit smart toys and trackers
~ Bitcoin: China's crackdown isn't enough – only a global effort can stop crypto's monstrous energy demand
~ The Hekking Mona Lisa – where the value of a painting, even a very good copy, lies
~ Carbon dioxide lasts for centuries – so should carbon offsets
~ G7 summit: UK is badly conflicted between offshore tax havens and Biden's global tax drive
~ Pfizer jab approved for children, but first other people need to be vaccinated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter