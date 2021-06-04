Tolerance.ca
Bitcoin: China's crackdown isn't enough – only a global effort can stop crypto's monstrous energy demand

By Peter Howson, Senior Lecturer in International Development, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Huge concrete data centres, permanently plugged into power plants and telephone exchanges, maintain much of online life. But the infrastructure behind internet-based cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, dogecoin and ethereum is more like a rusty travelling circus. And right now, that circus is on the road.

Bitcoin relies on a network of millions of specialist machines, known as miners, around 70% of which are currently based in China. Like a never-ending game of Hungry Hippos,…


© The Conversation -


