Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Hekking Mona Lisa – where the value of a painting, even a very good copy, lies

By Gabriele Neher, Associate Professor in History of Art, University of Nottingham
The reproduction of Leonardo da Vinci's work is set to fetch a lot at auction. But why would a fake cost so much?


© The Conversation -


