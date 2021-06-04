Carbon dioxide lasts for centuries – so should carbon offsets
By Tim Kruger, James Martin Fellow, Oxford Martin School, Environmental Change Institute and Institute for Science Innovation and Society, University of Oxford
Carbon dioxide, once emitted into the atmosphere, stays there for hundreds of years. When someone uses an offset to counteract emissions they need to make sure the offset they buy also lasts for centuries. For a company to claim that they are achieving net zero – balancing their emissions with an equivalent quantity of removal of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – it is essential that any offsets that they use are long-lasting, rather than temporary.
The saying “Dogs are for life, not just for Christmas” is a slogan used to try to prevent pets being bought on a whim and then abandoned.…
