Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

G7 summit: UK is badly conflicted between offshore tax havens and Biden's global tax drive

By Atul K. Shah, Professor, Accounting and Finance, City, University of London
Share this article
For four decades, there has been a global race to the bottom on multinational tax, with Britain and its network of tax havens at the heart of it. Multinationals have seen tax as a cost rather than paying states their due share of revenues to provide public services like transport, energy, laws and education, without which businesses could not operate with any degree of efficiency and reliability. But in today’s era of climate change and social…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigerian government suspends Twitter after controversy over president's deleted tweet threatening violence
~ Global Voices’ top stories on biodiversity, as the planet observes World Environment Day,
~ Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here's why that's exciting
~ Naomi Osaka isn't the only elite athlete to struggle with mental health – here's how sport should move forward
~ Uncovering the similarities between the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill and British colonial laws in Egypt
~ It's far too easy for abusers to exploit smart toys and trackers
~ Bitcoin: China's crackdown isn't enough – only a global effort can stop crypto's monstrous energy demand
~ The Hekking Mona Lisa – where the value of a painting, even a very good copy, lies
~ Carbon dioxide lasts for centuries – so should carbon offsets
~ Pfizer jab approved for children, but first other people need to be vaccinated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter