Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Exotic leathers: why fashion products are more sustainable than some research suggests

By Patrick Aust, Research Associate, Department of Zoology, University of Oxford
Daniel Natusch, Honorary Research Fellow, Macquarie University
Rick Shine, Professor in Evolutionary Biology, Macquarie University
The fashion industry tries to do the right thing when it comes to sustainability – after all, its profits increasingly depend on it. But it needs help, and this is where science comes in. Yet even issues that attract strong scientific consensus can sometimes arouse deep scepticism.

In the fashion industry, nowhere is that conflict more apparent than in the use of animal products versus synthetic alternatives. Animal rights activists and the…


© The Conversation -


