Human Rights Observatory

France Moves Closer to Ratifying Workplace Harassment Treaty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators attend a rally against gender-based violence in Marseille, France, November 24, 2018. The banners read "You are not alone" and "harassed at work." © 2018 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier Two years after a landmark treaty to combat workplace violence and harassment was adopted, France has taken an important step towards domesticating the effort. On Wednesday, France’s Council of Ministers approved the ratification of the ILO Violence and Harassment Convention, which will now go to parliament for consideration. Action-Aid Peuples Solidaires, CARE France, Confédération…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


