Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar charges Kenyan with “disinformation” for blogging about migrant workers

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Qatari authorities to drop the “disinformation” charges they have brought against Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan blogger they detained for a month for blogging about migrant worker rights, and regrets that this is still such a sensitive subject to cover in Qatar. Employed as a security guard in Doha, Bidali blogged under the pseudonym of “Noaharticulates” about conditions for himself and other migrant workers in Qatar.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


