Human Rights Observatory

IRS hitting you with a fine or late fee? Don't fret – a consumer tax advocate says you still have options

By Rita W. Green, Instructor of Accountancy, University of Memphis
Many of the tens of millions of taxpayers fined every year don't seem to realize the IRS offers a few ways to reduce the penalties they owe.


