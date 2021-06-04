Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador's façade of democracy crumbles as president purges his political opponents

By Mneesha Gellman, Associate Professor of Political Science, Emerson College
El Salvador 'is inching back toward its authoritarian past' after President Nayib Bukele fired five supreme court justices and the attorney general – essentially the only checks on his power.


