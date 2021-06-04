Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it matters that 7 states still have bans on atheists holding office

By Kristina M. Lee, Ph.D. Student in Rhetoric, Colorado State University
Share this article
Tennessee’s Constitution includes a provision that bars three groups from holding office: atheists, ministers and those engaging in duels. Efforts are under way in the state legislature to remove this exclusion for ministers, but not for duelists – or atheists.

In January 2021, Republican Tennessee State Senator Mark Pody proposed Senate Joint Resolution 55 to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Qatar charges Kenyan with “disinformation” for blogging about migrant workers
~ 4 new findings shed light on crowdfunding for charity
~ IRS hitting you with a fine or late fee? Don't fret – a consumer tax advocate says you still have options
~ El Salvador's façade of democracy crumbles as president purges his political opponents
~ Are companies that support Pride and other social causes 'wokewashing'?
~ Myanmar navy deserters speak out against military regime
~ “We’ll hold Ilham Aliyev personally responsible if anything happens to this blogger in France” RSF says
~ Why are some COVID test results false positives, and how common are they?
~ The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo: its health effects will be felt for a long time
~ National cabinet takes a step towards compulsory jabs for aged care workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter