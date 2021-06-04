Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

“We’ll hold Ilham Aliyev personally responsible if anything happens to this blogger in France” RSF says

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to put an immediate stop to all threats and violence against Mahammad Mirzali, an Azerbaijani video blogger who is a refugee in France. He was badly stabbed in an attack last March and continues to be threatened near his home for criticising his country’s authoritarian leader.Mirzali no longer dares leave his apartment because his attackers or their accomplices have discovered where he lives in the northwestern city of Nantes and he is alarmed by th


© Reporters without borders -


