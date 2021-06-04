Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From the Caribbean to Queensland: re-examining Australia's 'blackbirding' past and its roots in the global slave trade

By Emma Christopher, Scientia Fellow, UNSW
Australia's use of Pacific Islander workers in the late 19th century was part of a much bigger story of British sugar barons and the trans-Atlantic slave trade.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


