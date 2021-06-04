This is how we should build and staff Victoria's new quarantine facility, say two infection control experts
By Philip Russo, Associate Professor, Director Cabrini Monash University Department of Nursing Research, Monash University
Brett Mitchell, Professor of Nursing, University of Newcastle
Earlier this year, we visited the Howard Springs quarantine facility in the Northern Territory, Australia’s alternative to the hotel quarantine system.
Now Victoria is set to build its own dedicated COVID-19 quarantine facility, with backing from the federal government, at a yet-to-be-confirmed location.
There is much we can learn from what Howard Springs provides, in terms of how it’s staffed and its physical infrastructure. There’s a lot that’s working…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 4, 2021