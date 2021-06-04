Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Celebrate the launch of our Curious Kids book, Why do Tigers Have Whiskers?

By Molly Glassey, Digital Editor, The Conversation
Benjamin Clark, Deputy Engagement Editor, The Conversation
Do sharks sneeze? Do butterflies remember being caterpillars? Why don’t cats wear shoes? Children have an insatiable curiosity for the world around them, and life can be an endless source of fascination for young minds. But do you have all the answers? And are they actually correct? Maybe you need to ask an expert …

The Conversation’s long-running Curious Kids series sees academic experts answer young people’s curly questions. And now, we’re proud to launch a Curious Kids picture book,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


