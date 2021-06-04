Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's what the budget did to get Australians into homes (hint: not much)

By Yogi Vidyattama, Associate Professor, National Centre for Social and Economic Modelling, University of Canberra
John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society and NATSEM, University of Canberra
Among the bolder claims in last month’s budget was that “under the Coalition, home ownership will always be supported”.

Since the Howard government took office in 1996, the proportion of Australian households owning the home they live in has fallen from 70% to 66%.

The proportion having paid off their mortgage has fallen from 40%…


© The Conversation -


~ Libya: Draconian Decree Would Restrict Civic Groups
~ Cambodia: Solve Thai Activist’s ‘Disappearance’
~ UN Report Warns of Impending Taliban Power Play
