Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19's impacts on the brain and mind are varied and common – new research

By Cameron Watson, Junior Doctor and Dementia Researcher, Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine, Queen Mary University of London
Jonathan Rogers, Wellcome Trust Clinical Fellow in Psychiatry, UCL
Share this article
Although COVID-19 was first described as a disease of the lungs, as its relentless march has continued we’ve realised that it has a far wider reach in the human body. COVID-19 has been associated with skin rashes, bleeding disorders and structural damage to the heart and kidneys. It has also been implicated in disorders of both the brain and the mind.

Early studies prompted fears that healthcare services would collapse under a crushing wave of strokes, brain inflammation and muscular disorders. Moreover,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From the Caribbean to Queensland: re-examining Australia's 'blackbirding' past and its roots in the global slave trade
~ Ancient bilby and bandicoot fossils shed light on the mystery of marsupial evolution
~ This is how we should build and staff Victoria's new quarantine facility, say two infection control experts
~ Celebrate the launch of our Curious Kids book, Why do Tigers Have Whiskers?
~ In this ‘job-ready’ era, it's worth looking at how a US-style broader education can benefit uni students
~ Here's what the budget did to get Australians into homes (hint: not much)
~ Peter Wegner’s portrait of Guy Warren at 100 wins the 100th Archibald Prize
~ Libya: Draconian Decree Would Restrict Civic Groups
~ Cambodia: Solve Thai Activist’s ‘Disappearance’
~ UN Report Warns of Impending Taliban Power Play
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter