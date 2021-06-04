COVID-19's impacts on the brain and mind are varied and common – new research
By Cameron Watson, Junior Doctor and Dementia Researcher, Wolfson Institute of Preventive Medicine, Queen Mary University of London
Jonathan Rogers, Wellcome Trust Clinical Fellow in Psychiatry, UCL
Although COVID-19 was first described as a disease of the lungs, as its relentless march has continued we’ve realised that it has a far wider reach in the human body. COVID-19 has been associated with skin rashes, bleeding disorders and structural damage to the heart and kidneys. It has also been implicated in disorders of both the brain and the mind.
Early studies prompted fears that healthcare services would collapse under a crushing wave of strokes, brain inflammation and muscular disorders. Moreover,…
