Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Draconian Decree Would Restrict Civic Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Newly appointed Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dabeiba addresses members of the Libyan House of Representatives, a day before his cabinet secured a vote of confidence from the body, in Sirte, Libya, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Hakim al-Yamani (Beirut) – National elections scheduled for December 2021 make it imperative for Libya’s Government of National Unity to revise or revoke sweeping restrictions on nongovernmental organizations, Human Rights Watch said today. The Presidential Council decree violates Libya’s international obligations to protect basic…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ From the Caribbean to Queensland: re-examining Australia's 'blackbirding' past and its roots in the global slave trade
~ Ancient bilby and bandicoot fossils shed light on the mystery of marsupial evolution
~ This is how we should build and staff Victoria's new quarantine facility, say two infection control experts
~ Celebrate the launch of our Curious Kids book, Why do Tigers Have Whiskers?
~ In this ‘job-ready’ era, it's worth looking at how a US-style broader education can benefit uni students
~ Here's what the budget did to get Australians into homes (hint: not much)
~ COVID-19's impacts on the brain and mind are varied and common – new research
~ Peter Wegner’s portrait of Guy Warren at 100 wins the 100th Archibald Prize
~ Cambodia: Solve Thai Activist’s ‘Disappearance’
~ UN Report Warns of Impending Taliban Power Play
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter