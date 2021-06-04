Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Responsible gambling – a bright shining lie Crown Resorts and others can no longer hide behind

By Charles Livingstone, Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
This week the Victorian Royal Commission into Crown Resorts’ Melbourne casino heard from Sonja Bauer, Crown Melbourne’s general manager for responsible gambling. Her evidence revealed a series of deficiencies in the way Crown goes about its “responsible gambling” practices.

These include allowing a patron at the casino to gamble for 34 hours straight, and regularly letting people gamble for 12…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


