Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalists are not going to stop tweeting. But should media outlets exert more control over their posts?

By Rodney Tiffen, Emeritus Professor, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Share this article
Journalists should be permitted to express themselves on social media. As this week illustrates, though, doing so can lead to a dilemma for their employers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UN Report Warns of Impending Taliban Power Play
~ UN Report Warns of Impending Taliban Power Play
~ European Council challenging e-Privacy
~ European embassies soon to reopen in Syria
~ UN Report Warns of Impending Taliban Power Play
~ NASA is returning to Venus, where surface temperatures are 470°C. Will we find life when we get there?
~ Responsible gambling – a bright shining lie Crown Resorts and others can no longer hide behind
~ AstraZeneca second dose: Should I get the same vaccine or choose Pfizer or Moderna?
~ Junos 50th anniversary: How we remember these award-winning hit singles
~ Police Killing, Caught on Video, Riles the Philippines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter