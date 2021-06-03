Tolerance.ca
AstraZeneca second dose: Should I get the same vaccine or choose Pfizer or Moderna?

By Alexander Wong, Associate Professor, Infectious Diseases, University of Saskatchewan
Hundreds of thousands of Canadians got a shot of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for their first dose. They now have a choice for their second dose: AstraZeneca again, or Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine?


