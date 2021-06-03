Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Junos 50th anniversary: How we remember these award-winning hit singles

By Robbie MacKay, Lecturer in Musicology, Dan School of Drama & Music, Queen's University, Ontario
Armand Garnet Ruffo, Professor in English, Cross-appointed with Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Queen's University, Ontario
Kip Pegley, Professor of Music, Queen's University, Ontario
Rebecca Draisey-Collishaw, Postdoctoral fellow, Dan School of Music, Queen's University, Ontario
Robert Morrison, Queen's National Scholar, Queen's University, Ontario
Tamar Faber, PhD Candidate, Communication and Culture, York University, Canada
Vershawn Ashanti Young, Professor, Department of Drama and Speech Communication, University of Waterloo
Share this article
Known variously in Juno history as 'Best Single,' or 'Best-Selling Single,' and now 'Single of the Year' this award always garners attention. Reflections on select singles since 1979.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ AstraZeneca second dose: Should I get the same vaccine or choose Pfizer or Moderna?
~ Police Killing, Caught on Video, Riles the Philippines
~ Rugby, concussions and duty of care: why the game is facing scrutiny
~ Ireland v Facebook: will regulators finally take on big tech over data leaks?
~ Pregnancy loss: Workplaces must recognize its physical and emotional toll
~ When it comes to social networks, bigger isn’t always better
~ Nearly 10% of youth in one urban school district identify as gender-diverse, new study finds
~ Don't forget the need for zero-emission buses in the push for electric cars
~ Queen’s Birthday honours reveal a New Zealand slowly recovering from its ‘imperial hangover’
~ 'Flash droughts' can dry out soil in weeks. New research shows what they look like in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter