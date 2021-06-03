Junos 50th anniversary: How we remember these award-winning hit singles
By Robbie MacKay, Lecturer in Musicology, Dan School of Drama & Music, Queen's University, Ontario
Armand Garnet Ruffo, Professor in English, Cross-appointed with Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Queen's University, Ontario
Kip Pegley, Professor of Music, Queen's University, Ontario
Rebecca Draisey-Collishaw, Postdoctoral fellow, Dan School of Music, Queen's University, Ontario
Robert Morrison, Queen's National Scholar, Queen's University, Ontario
Tamar Faber, PhD Candidate, Communication and Culture, York University, Canada
Vershawn Ashanti Young, Professor, Department of Drama and Speech Communication, University of Waterloo
Known variously in Juno history as 'Best Single,' or 'Best-Selling Single,' and now 'Single of the Year' this award always garners attention. Reflections on select singles since 1979.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 3rd 2021