Human Rights Observatory

Police Killing, Caught on Video, Riles the Philippines

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Veiled protesters, mostly relatives of victims of alleged extrajudicial killings by the police, display placards during a protest outside the Philippine police headquarters, Quezon City,  July 17, 2019. © 2019 Bullit Marquez/AP Photo The killing on Monday of a woman allegedly by a drunken, off-duty police officer has once again put the spotlight on abusive police conduct in the Philippines. The fatal shooting in Quezon City of Lilybeth Valdez, a 52-year-old mother, was caught on video and was disturbingly reminiscent of a December 2020 police killing. The public…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


