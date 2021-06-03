Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rugby, concussions and duty of care: why the game is facing scrutiny

By Seema Patel, Senior lecturer, Nottingham Trent University
There’s growing concern about concussion-related injuries in contact sports like rugby and American football.

Several high-profile collisions between participants and a growing body of research about their impact have drawn attention to the adequacy of the safety protocols in place to protect players.

Since 2020, the debate has taken a legal direction, with…


© The Conversation


