Pregnancy loss: Workplaces must recognize its physical and emotional toll
By Stephanie Gilbert, Assistant Professor of Organizational Management, Cape Breton University
Jacquelyn Brady, Assistant Professor of Psychology, San José State University
Jennifer Dimoff, Assistant Professor, Organizational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Research shows women who have experienced miscarriage are at twice the risk of experiencing depression and anxiety and four times the risk of suicide. That's why workplaces need to step up.
- Thursday, June 3rd 2021