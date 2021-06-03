Tolerance.ca
Don't forget the need for zero-emission buses in the push for electric cars

By John Stone, Senior Lecturer in Transport Planning, The University of Melbourne
Iain Lawrie, PhD Candidate and Sessional Lecturer in Planning, The University of Melbourne
Nat Manawadu, Research Assistant, Architecture, Building and Planning, The University of Melbourne
Transport is the one sector where Australia hasn't reined in the growth in greenhouse gas emissions. Electric cars will cut emissions but still leave us with all the other problems of car use.


© The Conversation -


