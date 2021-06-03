Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’m fully vaccinated but feel sick – should I get tested for COVID-19?

By Arif R. Sarwari, Physician, Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases, Chair of Department of Medicine, West Virginia University
Share this article
Vaccinated people can still get infected with the coronavirus. So if you have symptoms of COVID-19, getting tested can protect others and help health officials keep an eye on the virus.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rugby, concussions and duty of care: why the game is facing scrutiny
~ Ireland v Facebook: will regulators finally take on big tech over data leaks?
~ Pregnancy loss: Workplaces must recognize its physical and emotional toll
~ When it comes to social networks, bigger isn’t always better
~ Nearly 10% of youth in one urban school district identify as gender-diverse, new study finds
~ Don't forget the need for zero-emission buses in the push for electric cars
~ Queen’s Birthday honours reveal a New Zealand slowly recovering from its ‘imperial hangover’
~ 'Flash droughts' can dry out soil in weeks. New research shows what they look like in Australia
~ Humpback whales have been spotted 'bubble-net feeding' for the first time in Australia (and we have it on camera)
~ Vital Signs: ASIC's crusade against activist short sellers will be bad for regular folk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter