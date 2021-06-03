Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New cross-Canada research highlights an early childhood educator recruitment crisis

By Emis Akbari, Adjunct Professor, Department of Applied Psychology and Human Development at Ontario Institute for the Study of Education (OISE) and Senior Policy Fellow at the Atkinson Centre, University of Toronto
Share this article
Beyond addressing key staffing issues, developing high-quality early childhood programs must involve using school boards to expand access and grow spaces while offering more affordable fees.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ DNA analysis reveals the identity of a member of the doomed Franklin Arctic expedition
~ After 12 years of Netanyahu, here's what to expect from a new coalition government in Israel
~ Rights for nature: How granting a river 'personhood' could help protect it
~ David Diop: his haunting account of a Senegalese soldier that won the Booker prize
~ New York Governor Should Sign Bill to End Child Marriage
~ Mental health: pressure to return to the office could be making employees more anxious
~ What to do about Islamic State supporters still in Syria? Denmark's decision sets a worrying trend
~ 5 ways to use hip-hop in the classroom to build better understanding of science
~ Students at Catholic colleges leave with less positive attitudes toward gay people than their peers – but that's not the whole story
~ The pandemic has slowed tourism to Thailand's Buddhist temples, but the impact is more than economic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter