Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DNA analysis reveals the identity of a member of the doomed Franklin Arctic expedition

By Douglas Stenton, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Anthropology, University of Waterloo
Anne Keenleyside, Associate Professor, Anthropology, Trent University
Robert W. Park, Associate Dean, Arts and Professor, Anthropology, University of Waterloo
Stephen Fratpietro, Technical Manager, Paleo-DNA Laboratory, Lakehead University
129 officers and crew died during the 1845 Franklin Northwest Passage expedition. DNA analysis from their remains of members can reveal the identity of the men who perished during the journey.


© The Conversation -


