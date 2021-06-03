Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rights for nature: How granting a river 'personhood' could help protect it

By Justine Townsend, PhD Candidate, Department of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
Alexis Bunten, Co-Director, Bioneers Indigeneity Program and Consultant
Catherine Iorns, Professor of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Lindsay Borrows, PhD Candidate in Law, University of Alberta
Share this article
A recent declaration of a river as a legal person in Canada recognizes Indigenous laws and governance, and champions people as the guardians of nature.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New cross-Canada research highlights an early childhood educator recruitment crisis
~ DNA analysis reveals the identity of a member of the doomed Franklin Arctic expedition
~ After 12 years of Netanyahu, here's what to expect from a new coalition government in Israel
~ David Diop: his haunting account of a Senegalese soldier that won the Booker prize
~ New York Governor Should Sign Bill to End Child Marriage
~ Mental health: pressure to return to the office could be making employees more anxious
~ What to do about Islamic State supporters still in Syria? Denmark's decision sets a worrying trend
~ 5 ways to use hip-hop in the classroom to build better understanding of science
~ Students at Catholic colleges leave with less positive attitudes toward gay people than their peers – but that's not the whole story
~ The pandemic has slowed tourism to Thailand's Buddhist temples, but the impact is more than economic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter