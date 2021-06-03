Rights for nature: How granting a river 'personhood' could help protect it
By Justine Townsend, PhD Candidate, Department of Geography, Environment and Geomatics, University of Guelph
Alexis Bunten, Co-Director, Bioneers Indigeneity Program and Consultant
Catherine Iorns, Professor of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Lindsay Borrows, PhD Candidate in Law, University of Alberta
A recent declaration of a river as a legal person in Canada recognizes Indigenous laws and governance, and champions people as the guardians of nature.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 3rd 2021