Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New York Governor Should Sign Bill to End Child Marriage

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women protest child marriage at the New York state capitol in Albany, on Feb. 14, 2017. © 2017 Anna Gronewold/AP Photo On June 2, the New York State Assembly voted unanimously to approve a law ending all marriage before the age of 18 in New York State. The bill had already been approved by the state senate in May. New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, should now sign the bill and end child marriage in New York once and for all. This bill has been a long time coming. In 2017, New York legislators passed a similar bill that brought only partial reform. Before the 2017…


© Human Rights Watch -


