Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 ways to use hip-hop in the classroom to build better understanding of science

By Edmund Adjapong, Assistant Professor of STEM Education, Seton Hall University
Science is often taught from a white or Western standpoint. Can teaching science from a hip-hop perspective make science more relatable to students of color? A hip-hop science educator weighs in.


© The Conversation -


