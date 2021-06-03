Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Students at Catholic colleges leave with less positive attitudes toward gay people than their peers – but that's not the whole story

By Musbah Shaheen, PhD student in Higher Education and Student Affairs, The Ohio State University
Christa Winkler, Assistant Professor of Higher Education Leadership, Mississippi State University
Zach Hooten, PhD Candidate, Higher Education and Student Affairs, The Ohio State University
A survey of over 3,000 students found that how much students' appreciation of gay, lesbian and bisexual people increased during college varied by their school's religious affiliation.


