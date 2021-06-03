Students at Catholic colleges leave with less positive attitudes toward gay people than their peers – but that's not the whole story
By Musbah Shaheen, PhD student in Higher Education and Student Affairs, The Ohio State University
Christa Winkler, Assistant Professor of Higher Education Leadership, Mississippi State University
Zach Hooten, PhD Candidate, Higher Education and Student Affairs, The Ohio State University
A survey of over 3,000 students found that how much students' appreciation of gay, lesbian and bisexual people increased during college varied by their school's religious affiliation.
- Thursday, June 3rd 2021