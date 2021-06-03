Why getting more people with disabilities developing technology is good for everyone
By Kristen Shinohara, Assistant Professor of Computing and Information Sciences, Rochester Institute of Technology
Garreth Tigwell, Assistant Professor of Computing and Information Sciences, Rochester Institute of Technology
Developers with disabilities are in the best position to build accessible technology, but they face a Catch-22 – most technology design tools themselves are not particularly accessible.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 3rd 2021