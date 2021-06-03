Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why getting more people with disabilities developing technology is good for everyone

By Kristen Shinohara, Assistant Professor of Computing and Information Sciences, Rochester Institute of Technology
Garreth Tigwell, Assistant Professor of Computing and Information Sciences, Rochester Institute of Technology
Developers with disabilities are in the best position to build accessible technology, but they face a Catch-22 – most technology design tools themselves are not particularly accessible.


© The Conversation -


