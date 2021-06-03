Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Informal food markets: what it takes to make them safer

By Silvia Alonso Alvarez, Senior scientist - Epidemiologist, International Livestock Research Institute
Delia Grace, Professor Food Safety Systems at the Natural Resources Institute (UK) and contributing scientist ILRI, International Livestock Research Institute
Hung Nguyen-Viet, Co-Leader, Animal and Human Health Program, International Livestock Research Institute
Share this article
Around the world, food systems and supply chains come in different shapes and sizes. And so too do food safety problems and their solutions.

In high-income countries, food supply chains are long and complex but also highly regulated and closely monitored. In low- and middle-income countries, major cities host similarly modern and regulated supply chains serving the growing middle and upper classes. But they also host traditional markets, often open air, made up of unregulated small businesses with basic infrastructure. These markets provide many people with an income and are also


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mental health: pressure to return to the office could be making employees more anxious
~ What to do about Islamic State supporters still in Syria? Denmark's decision sets a worrying trend
~ 5 ways to use hip-hop in the classroom to build better understanding of science
~ Students at Catholic colleges leave with less positive attitudes toward gay people than their peers – but that's not the whole story
~ The pandemic has slowed tourism to Thailand's Buddhist temples, but the impact is more than economic
~ A new way to remove salts and toxic metals from water
~ Why getting more people with disabilities developing technology is good for everyone
~ Hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes, floods – whatever your local risk, here's how to be more weather-ready
~ Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the French Open highlights how prioritizing mental wellness goes against the rules, on the court and off
~ Belarus plane hijacking snarls Biden's hopes to repair strained US-Russia relationship
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter