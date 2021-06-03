Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: Reform of Abusive Security Agency at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawmakers attend a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine December 21, 2017. © 2017 Reuters (Berlin) – Ukraine’s parliament should not squander the opportunity presented by the current commitment to reform of Ukraine’s security service (SSU), and instead should address shortcomings in the reform proposals, 23 civil society groups including Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to President Vladimir Zelensky and co-authors of the draft legislation. The reform is essential, they said, to help the security service transform into an effective agency that respects and…


© Human Rights Watch -


