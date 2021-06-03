Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belvoir's The Cherry Orchard is a laugh-out-loud tragedy for uncertain times

By Huw Griffiths, Senior Lecturer in English Literature, University of Sydney
When the future is clearly changing but we can't focus on tomorrow, should we just keep dancing? Pamela Rabe anchors the absurdity of The Cherry Orchard.


© The Conversation


~ There's a new temporary COVID disaster payment – who can get it? Who is missing out?
~ Surveillance city: NYPD can use more than 15,000 cameras to track people using facial recognition in Manhattan, Bronx and Brooklyn
~ Lockdowns don't get easier the more we have them. Melbourne, here are 6 tips to help you cope
~ Why do our COVID outbreaks always seem to happen in Melbourne? Randomness and bad luck
~ Whakaari tragedy: court case highlights just how complex it is to forecast a volcanic eruption
~ Indonesia: Expanding Palm Oil Operations Bring Harm
~ China: Account for Tiananmen Massacre
~ Pakistan: Escalating Attacks on Journalists
~ Morocco's show of strength against Spain
~ Iranian presidential election under increasing supervision
