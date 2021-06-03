Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lockdowns don't get easier the more we have them. Melbourne, here are 6 tips to help you cope

By Jill Newby, Associate Professor and MRFF Career Development Fellow, UNSW
Peter Baldwin, Clinical Research Fellow and Clinical Psychologist, Black Dog Institute
From the things you choose to focus on, to the support you seek from others, to the way you look after your physical health — these coping strategies could help you through Melbourne's latest lockdown.


© The Conversation -


