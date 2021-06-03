Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Whakaari tragedy: court case highlights just how complex it is to forecast a volcanic eruption

By Shane Cronin, Professor of Earth Sciences, University of Auckland
David Dempsey, Senior lecturer, University of Canterbury
One of the lessons we must take from the Whakaari tragedy is the cumulative nature of risk. Repeated visits to the volcanic island by tour guides placed them near unacceptable risk limits.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


