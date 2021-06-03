Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Account for Tiananmen Massacre

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Supporters gather for a vigil for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, June 4, 2020, despite applications for it being officially denied. © 2020 AP Photo/Vincent Yu (New York) – The Chinese government should acknowledge and take responsibility for the massacre of pro-democracy protesters in June 1989, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately allow commemorations of the occasion in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, and cease censoring discussions of the crackdown. “The ban on Hong…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lockdowns don't get easier the more we have them. Melbourne, here are 6 tips to help you cope
~ Why do our COVID outbreaks always seem to happen in Melbourne? Randomness and bad luck
~ Whakaari tragedy: court case highlights just how complex it is to forecast a volcanic eruption
~ Indonesia: Expanding Palm Oil Operations Bring Harm
~ Pakistan: Escalating Attacks on Journalists
~ Morocco's show of strength against Spain
~ Iranian presidential election under increasing supervision
~ Curious Kids: if trees are cut down in the city, where will possums live?
~ Australia's news media play an important role reminding the country that Black lives still matter
~ Australians Should Know That Apartheid Is Still Happening Today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter