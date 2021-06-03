Tolerance.ca
Speeding drivers keep breaking the law even after fines and crashes: new research

By Laura Mills, PhD Candidate, University of the Sunshine Coast
James Freeman, Research Professor, University of the Sunshine Coast
Verity Truelove, Senior Research Fellow in Road Safety Research, University of the Sunshine Coast
Over 1,000 Australians died as a result of a traffic crash in the past year, with speed being a factor in around 20-40% of crashes.

Historically, many of the attempts to convince drivers to obey road rules have relied on strategies that highlight the risks associated with the offence. However, findings from a…


