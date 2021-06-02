Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Universities' relevance hinges on academic freedom

By Kristen Lyons, Professor Environment and Development Sociology, The University of Queensland
Share this article
In a volatile and uncertain world, academic freedom is the foundation of universities' capacity to be responsive to all of the challenges we face today.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID school recovery: is England's £1.4 billion catch-up plan a good idea?
~ Driver's license suspensions for failure to pay fines inflict particular harm on Black drivers
~ Guide to the Classics: Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, a tragicomedy for our times
~ Photos from the field: the stunning crystals revealing deep secrets about Australian volcanoes
~ World-first artefact dating method shows humans have lived in the shadow of the Himalayas for more than 5,000 years
~ Australia's closed border is costing the economy $36.5 million a day
~ Indonesia may be on the cusp of a major COVID spike. Unlike its neighbours, though, there is no lockdown yet
~ Russian media boss drops the pretence and defends Belarus crackdown
~ London Design Biennale – how a forest in a courtyard is challenging the city's Enlightenment principles
~ Geometrically baffling ‘quasicrystals' found in the debris of the first-ever nuclear blast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter