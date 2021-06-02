Tolerance.ca
Australia's closed border is costing the economy $36.5 million a day

By Andreas Chai, Associate Professor, Griffith University
George Verikios, Griffith University
Tom Nik Verhelst, Program director, Regional Innovation Data Lab, Griffith University
Australia doesn’t expect to reopen its international borders until well into 2022.

The border has been closed since March 2020. That decision has been instrumental in the nation containing COVID-19, but there are big social and economic costs.

The social costs – of families separated, of students and others losing their jobs but being denied government assistance and so on – are hard to quantify.

But we’ve done our best to calculate some of the economic cost. By our reckoning every…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


