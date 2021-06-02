Indonesia may be on the cusp of a major COVID spike. Unlike its neighbours, though, there is no lockdown yet
By Tim Lindsey, Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society, The University of Melbourne
Max Walden, PhD Candidate at Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks, sparking concerns that last month's Eid holiday could have been a super-spreader event.
