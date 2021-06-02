Tolerance.ca
Russian media boss drops the pretence and defends Belarus crackdown

By paulinea
NewsThe "editor-in-chief" of the Russian state-funded media outlets Rossiya Segodnya, RT and Sputnik has publicly congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the hijacking of an airliner to Minsk and the arrest of journalist Raman Pratasevich last month. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) deplores her comments, which amount to open support for the crackdown by the Belarusian government on independent media.Читать на русском / Read in Russian


