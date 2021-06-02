Tolerance.ca
London Design Biennale – how a forest in a courtyard is challenging the city's Enlightenment principles

By David Reat, Director of Cultural Studies in the Department of Architecture, University of Strathclyde
The art director of this year’s London Design Biennale, Es Devlin, intends to challenge archaic design principles and highlight current climate concerns by planting 400 trees in the heart of the capital.

The artist’s installation of “The Forest for Change”, aims “to counter the attitude of human dominance over nature by allowing a forest to overtake the entire courtyard” of the grand…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


