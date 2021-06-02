Family size: why some Nigerian men want more children
By Ololade Grace Adewole, Assistant Chief Planning Officer, National Centre for Technology Management, Obafemi Awolowo University
Kehinde Oluwaseun Omotoso, DST/NRF SARCHl Chair in Social Policy, University of South Africa
Sola S. Asa, Associate Professor of Demography and Social Statistics, Obafemi Awolowo University
The Nigerian government must design more interventions to improve education, employment opportunities and the economy in order to control the country's population growth.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 2nd 2021